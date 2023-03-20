Looking to study abroad? Here's a list of countries most preferred by Indians2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:49 PM IST
In the year 2022, around 7.5 lakh Indian students were studying in abroad and some countries accounts the major part of it
Union Ministry of Education informed Parliament in February that the year 2022 saw around 7.5 lakh Indian students going abroad for higher education. The number has increased drastically from 4.5 lakhs in 2017 and 2.6 lahks in the pandemic year of 2020.
