Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials of Customs at the Kannur airport in Kerala seized 302 grams of gold worth ₹14.69 lakh ( ₹14,69,230) today morning. The passenger had managed to hide the gold in a rather novel manner.

According to an official release, gold in the form of very thin paste was concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger.

The passenger was attempting to smuggle the gold as a paste that was hidden between the layers of the pair of pants that the passenger was wearing.

See the image here:

Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold in the form of a very thin paste, concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger: Customs Preventive Unit, Kochi in Kerala pic.twitter.com/XYf3V6TJMz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

In another similar smuggling case, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler with 6.8 kg of silver jewellery worth ₹3.43 lakh, the force said on Friday.

The BSF personnel of 112 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier arrested the smuggler on Thursday with the silver jewellery when he was trying to illegally smuggle these ornaments from India to Bangladesh through the general responsibility area of Border Out Post Amudia.

The exact value of the seized silver ornaments is estimated at ₹3,43,658, the BSF said.

