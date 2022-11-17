Sabarimala all set to receive pilgrims as annual season begins from today

Meanwhile, special buses would be operated to Kerala in view of the annual Mandala and Makaravilakku poojas in the Lord Ayyappa Swamy temple, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday. From November 17 to January 20, 2023, the special buses including the ultra deluxe services, would be operated to Pamba by state-run road transport corporations. The special buses would ply from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Cuddalore, Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said.

