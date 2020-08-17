The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened on Sunday on the eve of the monthly five-day poojas for the Malayalam month of Chingam. The puja starts from this morning but according to the COVID-19 protocol, a bar on the entry of devotees will continue.

The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, said only the usual rituals will be conducted during the period.

The TDB, in a release, also said the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2. The board has already said devotees to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

"This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via