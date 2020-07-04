On the occasion of Ashadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the world today is fighting extraordinary challenges to which the lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.

Here is what he said:

1) Today, the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. They will remain relevant in the future.

2) Buddhism teaches respect. Respect for people, respect for the poor, respect for women, respect for peace and non-violence. Therefore, the teachings of Buddhism are the means to a sustainable planet.

3) The Prime Minister stated that Lord Buddha spoke on two things -- hope and purpose in his very first sermon in Sarnath and his teachings after that.He saw a strong link between them. From hope, comes a spirit of purpose.

4) I am very hopeful about the 21st century. This hope comes from my young friends -- our youth. If you want to see a great example of how hope, innovation and compassion can remove suffering, it is our start-up sector led by our youth.

5) Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest start-up eco-systems. I would urge my young friends to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead.

6) A few days back, the Cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one. This would bring so many people, pilgrims and tourists.

7) May the thoughts of Lord Buddha further brings brightness, togetherness and brotherhood. May his blessings inspire us to do good.

The Prime Minister addressed the event of the Ashadha Poornima "Dharma Chakra Day" celebration at Rashtrapati Bhawan organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) via virtual event.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the celebrations on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima.

