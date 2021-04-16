Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed on weekends

Premium Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed on weekends

10:11 PM IST

PTI

It was unanimously agreed that there is a need to bring more restrictions given the rapid spread of COVID-19 across India in the last few days, police said All devotees from outside the coastal state will be required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR test or their final vaccination certificate