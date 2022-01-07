Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, will remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday) in view of the COVID19 situation, Puri Collector Samarth Verma told news agency ANI . The country has seen a major spike in coronavirus cases in the past one week, with the daily Covid tally nearing 1 lakh.

Odisha yesterday had reported its first and the country's second Omicron-related death. The ministry on Wednesday had confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

Earlier today, the Odisha government had decided to shut down all colleges, universities, technical educational institutions from 10 January.

Also read: Odisha reports India's second Omicron death

As per the official order issued by Special Relief Commissioner, "All colleges, universities, Technical Educational Institutions (other than Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges and Institutions under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department) under the superintendence of Government of Odisha shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022."

On January 6, Odisha reported 2,703 COVID-19 cases. India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465) and Karnataka (333).

With ANI inputs

Also read: Odisha shuts colleges, universities amid sharp spike in Covid cases. Details here

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.