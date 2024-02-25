“The Congress never paid attention to Sudarshan Setu, its construction was written by Lord Krishna in my fate," said PM Modi after inaugurating India's longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu, in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2.32 km long cable-stayed bridge connects Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. In addition to the inauguration of the bridge, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹4,150 crore in the district. Here are the top ten updates on PM Modi's visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi Gujarat visit today: Top 10 updates -PM Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi started the day by offering prayers at Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Associated with a rich legacy of Lord Krishna, Dwarka city is believed to be submerged underwater. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the underwater site where the ancient city of Dwarka once existed in past.

-Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the four-lane cable-stayed bridge called the ‘Sudarshan Setu’. The unique design of the bridge along with a featuring footpath adorned with verses from Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-After the inauguration of the bridge, PM Modi said, “When I was the CM, the locals used to speak to me about a bridge, I used to present this in front of the then Congress government, but they never paid attention to this. The construction of the Sudarshan Setu was written in my fate by Lord Krishna."

-The solar panels installed on the bridge will provide electricity for the illumination of the bridge at night, PM Modi said. In addition to the bridge, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹4150 crore in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday.

-PM Modi felicitated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of the Dwarkadhish temple. The list of the projects inaugurated by PM Modi also includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit, he is also set to inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

-Underlining the drastic improvement in the water crisis situation in Saurashtra with , Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) Yojana, PM Modi said, “We have seen those days when the people of Saurashtra struggled for a drop of water. When I used to say that waters of rivers that have water for the whole year, would be brought to Saurashtra and Kutch, Congress ridiculed me. But today, Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) Yojana has changed the fate of Saurashtra. More than 1300 km of pipeline has been spread, which is wide enough to pass a car through it."

-While addressing an event in Dwarka, PM Modi also mentioned women of the Ahir community. Referring to a community dance performed by more than 37,000 Ahir women, PM Modi said, “People met me, asked how was this happening in sync. I told them that 37,000 women doing Garba is nothing, the bigger fact is that there is at least a total of 25,000 kg of gold is there on all of them combined. I bow down in front of Dwarka Dham, the workplace of Lord Krishna. Everything here happens with the will of Lord Krishna only." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday. A large number of people lined up on both sides to catch a glimpse of PM Modi's cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House on Saturday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!