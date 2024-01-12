Lord Ram chose his devotee to rebuild his temple: LK Advani on PM Modi inaugurating Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
BJP stalwart L K Advani has said that destiny chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.
Destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, BJP stalwart L K Advani has said in an article to be published in a special edition of the 'Rashtra Dharma' magazine next week.
