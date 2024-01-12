Destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, BJP stalwart L K Advani has said in an article to be published in a special edition of the 'Rashtra Dharma' magazine next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his article 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti', Advani referred to the 'Rath Yatra' he took out 33 years ago for Ram temple construction and said he believes the Ayodhya movement was the "most decisive and transformative event" in his political journey which allowed him to "re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself".

The BJP veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he is feeling his absence ahead of the grand consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today the Rath Yatra completed 33 years. When we started the Rath Yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this Yatra would take the form of a movement in the country," a source quoted Advani as saying in his article.

In his article to be published in a special edition of the 76-year-old Hindi magazine 'Rashtra Dharma' on January 16, sources said Advani has noted that current prime minister Narendra Modi was with him throughout the Rath Yatra.

"He was not very famous then. But at that very time Lord Ram had chosen his devotee (Modi) to rebuild his temple," a source quoted the BJP veteran as saying in his article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At that time I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Shri Ram would definitely be built in Ayodhya," Advani said, adding, "Well, now it's only a matter of time".

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be organised on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thousands of seers from across the country and other dignitaries have been invited for the ceremony. More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of "Pran Pratishtha (consecration)".

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrates the (Lord Ram's idol at the) temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram," Advani said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During the Rath Yatra, there were many experiences which influenced my life. Unknown people from remote villages would come to me overwhelmed with emotion after seeing the chariot. They would do 'pranam', chant Lord Ram's name and leave.

"This was a message that there were many people who dreamt of the Ram temple... With the consecration of the temple on January 22, the suppressed desires of those villagers will also stand fulfilled," he added.

According to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, 96-year-old Advani will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bringing this moment, building a grand Ram Lala temple and fulfilling his resolution," a source said referring to Advani's article for the magazine.

A copy of the special edition of the magazine with Advani's article will be shared with all those who will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, sources added.

