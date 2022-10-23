Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. This is his maiden visit to the contentious temple site after the ‘bhoomi puja’ on 5 August, 2020. This controversial temple is targeted to be completed in time for national elections in 2024, thereby fulfilling a decades-long political promise from his ruling Hindu nationalist party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. This is his maiden visit to the contentious temple site after the ‘bhoomi puja’ on 5 August, 2020. This controversial temple is targeted to be completed in time for national elections in 2024, thereby fulfilling a decades-long political promise from his ruling Hindu nationalist party.
Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".
Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He lit an earthen lamp there and performed an "aarti".
Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.
Modi was also briefed by officials on the construction going on for a grand Ram temple at the site.
Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Earlier, the PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event said the values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for "sabka saath, sabka vikas". PM Modi added that Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event said the values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for "sabka saath, sabka vikas". PM Modi added that Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind
Here are the top quotes from the PM's speech at the event
-Lord Ram's ideals beacon of light for people aspiring for developed India in next 25 years
Here are the top quotes from the PM's speech at the event
-Lord Ram's ideals beacon of light for people aspiring for developed India in next 25 years
-As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', determination like Lord Ram will take country to new heights. The PM said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals".
-As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', determination like Lord Ram will take country to new heights. The PM said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals".
-I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights
-I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights
-Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51ft tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram
-Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51ft tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram
-From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally
-From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.