A truck transporting a train coach met with an accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday. The truck, loaded with a train coach lost control due to brake failure on Ulta Pul in Bhagalpur. Till now, no casualties or injuries have been reported, according to ANI. A huge crowd gathered on the spot after the accident leading to chaos. Days before the accident, a lorry carrying a scrapped aeroplane got stuck under a bridge in Bihar's Motihari. The incident resulted in long traffic jams on the highway causing inconvenience to people. Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘India’s longest sea bridge' in Mumbai on 12 Jan, says Maharashtra CM

The scrapped plane was being transported by a trailer truck to Assam from Mumbai. Due to a misjudgement of the height of the bridge by the truck driver, the giant vehicle got stuck under the bridge in the middle of the road causing massive traffic snarls during the peak hours in Motihari. The incident took place near the Piprakothi Bridge in the city.

Also Read: KBC season 15: Best moments of the Legend, Amitabh Bachchan from the show as he bids adieu

After the truck remained stuck in the middle of the road for nearly an hour, it was safely taken out with the help of police and other people.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the vehicle misjudged the underneath height of the overbridge vis-a-vis the height of the consignment being carried on the vehicle, and as a result, it got stuck beneath the overbridge," Piprakothi’s station house officer Manoj Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: FirstCry IPO: Planning to invest? Know key risks involved in the upcoming issue

The incident caused a long traffic jam on National Highway 27. The NH was open for commuters after traffic management post-removal of the truck and the aeroplane. According to the police, the truck was shortly taken out after it was stuck and it continued its journey to Assam, reported HT.

However, eyewitnesses said that the plane remained stuck under the bridge for nearly an hour. The video shared by the news agency ANI shows a long stretch of road blocked by vehicles.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!