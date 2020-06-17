Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday expressed his deepest gratitude for the Indian Army soldiers who laid down their life in the line of duty in the Galwan Valley. "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Union Territories via video conference today at 3 pm.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two-back-to-back meetings with top military brass on Tuesday deliberating on the situation in eastern Ladakh after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.





