Lost luggage at Hyderabad airport? You can now track lost and found items in real time

Flyers at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will now be able to track the status of lost items at the airport in real time.

The airport has launched a digital platform that allows passengers to report lost items, track their requests, and communicate with the Lost and Found team through a single interface, according to Aviation Jeta.

Launched on Monday, the platform enables passengers to check the status of their requests in real time and receive updates throughout the recovery process.

Kadhir Kadhiravan, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), described it as the airport’s first real-time lost and found tracking and communication platform for passengers.

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“At Hyderabad airport, we are committed to redefining passenger experience through innovation, digital transformation and service excellence,” he told Aviation Jeta.

He added that the platform would make the recovery process more transparent and convenient, giving passengers “greater confidence and peace of mind”.

“It reflects our continued focus on leveraging technology to deliver smarter, more efficient and customer-centric airport services,” he added.

How to report a lost item at Hyderabad airport Passengers can visit the Hyderabad Airport Lost and Found portal to report a missing item. They must fill in a form with their name, email address, and contact details.

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They must also select the category of the lost item, describe it and provide details about when and where it was misplaced. Passengers can upload a photograph of the item, if available, to help the team identify it.

After submitting the form, passengers receive a unique reference ID by email. They can use this ID to track their request online and check its status.

DGCA bans use of particular power bank on flights Meanwhile, Aviation watchdog DGCA has banned the use of a particular model of power bank on flights, news agency PTI reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a communication dated September 29, has banned the carriage and use of the "MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank" following a recent fire incident involving the device.

Citing the potential safety risks, the DGCA said the power bank should not be "carried or transported on board the aircraft, whether as passenger baggage (including checked-in and cabin baggage) or as cargo, on any flight to, from or within India".

There have been several instances of power banks catching fire on flights.