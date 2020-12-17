Lost your Aadhaar Card, Enrolment Slip? Here's how to retrieve it

Lost your Aadhaar card? Don't even remember your Aadhaar number? At times, people also forget to retain their Aadhaar enrollment ID (EID) or end up losing it. There is no need to panic as you can retrieve it using your mobile number through the UIDAI website. You can also recover your Aadhaar enrollment ID by dialling the helpline number '1947'.

"Lost Aadhaar and also lost enrolment slip? Don't worry. You can retrieve your EID (enrolment ID) by calling our helpline 1947. You can also retrieve your EID or UID (Aadhaar) online," UIDAI had tweeted

#Dial1947ForAadhaar

Lost Aadhaar and also lost enrolment slip? Don't worry. You can retrieve your EID (enrolment ID) by calling our helpline 1947. You can also retrieve your EID or UID (Aadhaar) online from https://t.co/CHVyf2xLyg Read more here https://t.co/odS1q51A5a pic.twitter.com/ZYXOrE82zS — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

On the UIDAI website, existing Aaadhar cardholders can submit their request for lost Aadhaar UID/EID retrieval. It is worth noting that most Aadhaar related services are available online if you have registered your mobile number in your Aadhaar. In order to retrieve your lost Aadhaar number, you need your mobile number or email ID to be registered in Aadhaar record.

Aadhaar, a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI, is one of the most important documents and is mandatory for many essential tasks.

Here's how to retrieve your lost Aadhaar:

-Log on to the official website of UIDAI.

-Click on the 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' option, which will redirect you to a new page.

-Choose any one of these two options – Retrieve Aadhaar Number (UID) or Retrieve Aadhaar Enrolment Number (EID).

-This 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' tool can be used to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) as well as Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID).

-Fill in name, email ID or mobile number as mentioned in the Aadhaar enrolment form and the Aadhaar card.

-In the next page, make sure 'Aadhaar Number' is selected on the left side of the page for receiving your Aadhaar number on mobile.

-Enter the Captcha for verification.

-Click on the 'Send OTP' button.

-After receiving the OTP, enter the same for verification.

-Post verification, the Aadhaar number or Enrollment ID will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number.

"Your registered Mobile Number / Email which you had provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve your lost UID / EID," according to the UIDAI website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via