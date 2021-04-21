At a time when quoting of Aadhaar card number is mandatory for series of banking transactions and various government schemes, losing one's 12-digit unique number is highly dangerous. Reason for worry is the 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI number getting into the hands of fraudsters who are adept in online banking fraud by fishing out the important data of the Aadhaar card holder. To prevent such incidents of banking and financial frauds, the UIDAI has provided Aadhaar card holders facility to lock and unlock one's Aadhaar online.

To strengthen the data security and privacy of the Aadhaar Card holder, the UIDAI provides 'lock and unlock your Aadhaar number' feature. Once this feature is used, fraudsters won't be able to authenticate by nusing the Aadhaar Card number as it requires Virtual ID authentication, which is with the Aadhaar Card holder only. This virtual ID authentication of a locked Aadhaar card prevents misuse of the 12-digit unique UIDAI number.

How to lock Aadhaar card

To lock one's Aadhaar Card the card holder needs 16 digit VID (Virtual ID). Remember, it's pre-requisite for Aadhaar Card locking. In case, the Aadhaar Card holder doesn't have the 16 digit VID, it can get it throuogh an SMS by sending SMS to 1947. The SMS format is GVID space last four or eight digit of Aadhaar Card number.

Here is step by step guide to lock Aadhaar Card number via SMS:

1] Send SMS to 1947 from your registered mobile number to get OTP. The SMS has to be in the format of GETOTP followed by the last four digits of Aadhaar card number;

2] After the SMS, the UIDAI will send 6 digits OTP on your registered mobile number;

3] After receiving the six digit OTP, one needs to send another SMS in the text format LOCKUID followed by the last four digits of Aadhaar card number 6 digit OTP; and

4] Once the SMS is sent, the UIDAI will lock your Aadhaar Card and send a confirmation SMS in reply.

Similarly, one can unlock one's Aadhaar card when they download their new Aadhaar Card.

How to unlock Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar card holder can unlock one's 12 digit unique UIDAI number by using the unlock Aadhaar Card feature by sending SMS from the registered mobile number. Here is step by step guide:

1] Send SMS at 1947 to receive OTP. SMS text format will be GETOTP followed by the last six digits of your VID or Virtual ID number;

2] The UIDAI will send six digit OPTP in reply to your SMS;

3] Send another SMS after the receipt of the OTP. SMS text format will be UNLOCKUID followed by teh last six digits of VID or Virtual ID number and six digit OTP; and

4] After receiving your second SMS, the UIDAI will unlock your Aadhaar Card number by sending the confirmation message in reply to your SMS.

So, in short, once you lost your card, you need to send two SMS for locking your Aadhaar Card and after your get your Aadhaar Card re-issued, you can unlock your Aadhaar Card by again sending two SMS to the UIDAI at given 1947 number.

