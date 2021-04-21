Lost your Aadhaar Card? Here is how you can lock 12-digit UIDAI number

At a time when quoting of Aadhaar card number is mandatory for series of banking transactions and various government schemes, losing one's 12-digit unique number is highly dangerous. Reason for worry is the 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI number getting into the hands of fraudsters who are adept in online banking fraud by fishing out the important data of the Aadhaar card holder. To prevent such incidents of banking and financial frauds, the UIDAI has provided Aadhaar card holders facility to lock and unlock one's Aadhaar online.