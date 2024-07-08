A lot of talent in US is coming from India, says Anand Mahindra on Pranysqa Mishra’s song at America’s Got Talent

Indian origin Pranysqa Mishra received a gold buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after auditions at the show; Anand Mahindra calls it 'raw talent'.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published8 Jul 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Pranysqa Mishra is an ardent Taylor Swift fan, and calls the singer her mentor
Pranysqa Mishra is an ardent Taylor Swift fan, and calls the singer her mentor (REUTERS)

Pranysqa Mishra, a talented nine-year-old girl of Indian origin, wowed the judges with her singing skills while auditioning for America’s Got Talent (AGT). Her performance not only won over the judges but also touched the heart of business tycoon Anand Mahindra. 

Describing Pranysqa's talent as “simply astonishing”, Mahindra took to X on Monday to share her AGT video with his comments. Calling Pranysqa’s “raw talent that is simply astonishing,”Mahindra said he was in tears when she called her grandmother during the show. “Yes, America’s got talent indeed. And a lot of it is coming from India.” 

The chairman of Mahindra Group said it was the second time that a young woman of Indian origin has rocked the stage at America’s Got Talent. Within just 20 minutes of Anand Mahindra posting the video on Monday afternoon, it garnered around 56,000 views.

Also Read | ’JAADU KI…’: Anand Mahindra, Sourav Ganguly react to India’s victory parade

The Florida-based Indian-origin girl, Pranysqa Mishra, stole the spotlight with her rendition of the iconic Tina Turner song River Deep Mountain High. She received a golden buzzer from one of the judges, Heidi Klum, for her performance.

Also Read | ‘Swiftonomics’ Explained: Why the Taylor Swift economy isn’t real

“I did not expect that. I did expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that,” said Heidi Klum after she gave a standing ovation along with other judges to Mishra’s performance.

As a Swiftie, Pranysqa Mishra draws inspiration from the iconic singer Taylor Swift. She calls Swift her mentor and says a word from her would mean the whole world to her. She shared her AGT video on X, tagging Taylor Swift.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails BMC for cleaning up Mumbai streets after victory parade

“Your endless inspiration has fueled my journey, empowering countless girls like me to dream big and break out of our shells. You're my mentor, and following your path has been a dream. Your words mean the world to me amidst your busy schedule—they'd strengthen me beyond measure. I hope my performance brings a smile to your face!" wrote Mishra.

Composer of several popular albums, such as Blank Space and Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift has received 14 Grammys to date.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 02:40 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaA lot of talent in US is coming from India, says Anand Mahindra on Pranysqa Mishra’s song at America’s Got Talent

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:45 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:43 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:44 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,342.45
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
74.8 (5.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue