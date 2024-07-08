Indian origin Pranysqa Mishra received a gold buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after auditions at the show; Anand Mahindra calls it 'raw talent'.

Pranysqa Mishra, a talented nine-year-old girl of Indian origin, wowed the judges with her singing skills while auditioning for America's Got Talent (AGT). Her performance not only won over the judges but also touched the heart of business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Describing Pranysqa's talent as "simply astonishing", Mahindra took to X on Monday to share her AGT video with his comments. Calling Pranysqa's "raw talent that is simply astonishing,"Mahindra said he was in tears when she called her grandmother during the show. "Yes, America's got talent indeed. And a lot of it is coming from India."

The chairman of Mahindra Group said it was the second time that a young woman of Indian origin has rocked the stage at America's Got Talent. Within just 20 minutes of Anand Mahindra posting the video on Monday afternoon, it garnered around 56,000 views.

The Florida-based Indian-origin girl, Pranysqa Mishra, stole the spotlight with her rendition of the iconic Tina Turner song River Deep Mountain High. She received a golden buzzer from one of the judges, Heidi Klum, for her performance.

“I did not expect that. I did expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that," said Heidi Klum after she gave a standing ovation along with other judges to Mishra’s performance.

As a Swiftie, Pranysqa Mishra draws inspiration from the iconic singer Taylor Swift. She calls Swift her mentor and says a word from her would mean the whole world to her. She shared her AGT video on X, tagging Taylor Swift.

“Your endless inspiration has fueled my journey, empowering countless girls like me to dream big and break out of our shells. You're my mentor, and following your path has been a dream. Your words mean the world to me amidst your busy schedule—they'd strengthen me beyond measure. I hope my performance brings a smile to your face!" wrote Mishra.

Composer of several popular albums, such as Blank Space and Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift has received 14 Grammys to date.

