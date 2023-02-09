Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 February, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at the Parliament, said that the more sludge opposition with throw at BJP government, the more lotus will bloom.

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," PM said in the Parliament.

The PM was replying back at the oppositions raising slogans at the BJP government's silence over the Adani Group and other issues amid chaos in the house.

The moment PM Modi started his reply, the Opposition MPs started raising slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha.

To this, PM Modi said, "The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House."

He further took a jibe at the opposition with a Hindi Shayari, "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal".

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM didn't answer our question on Adani issue yesterday. Modi ji always speaks diverting from the real issue. We raised questions on how Adani become a millionaire and how such lefty loans were given to him, but non were answered."

Meanwhile, Adani Group issued clarification after Himachal Excise and Taxation Department inspects stocks of Adani Wilmar on Thursday.

“The officials did not find any irregularities in the operations & dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, company is not required to pay tax liability in cash," the company said.

"We would like to emphasise that this was a routine inspection carried out by the relevant authorities and there was no raid as previously stated or reported in the media," a Spokesperson for Adani Wilmar said.

With ANI inputs.