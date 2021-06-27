Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Jammu airport: Two explosions heard inside technical area of airport

Jammu airport: Two explosions heard inside technical area of airport

Loud explosion heard in Jammu airport
1 min read . 07:22 AM IST Livemint

  • Senior police and security officials have reached the site and an investigation is currently going on

A loud and powerful explosion took place inside Jammu airport's technical area early today according to the initial reports by the news agency ANI. Senior police and security officials have reached the site and an investigation is currently going on. Bomb disposal squad also rushed to the explosion site in Jammu airport's technical area.

The explosions took place around 1.45 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes, the officials said.

* This is breaking news development. Further details awaited

