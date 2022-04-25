OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meeting
Listen to this article

The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting today. The meeting is expected to be on the discussion about the law and order situation in the state amid the row over loudspeakers. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting. However, MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the meeting, news agency ANI tweeted.

 

Loudspeaker use at religious places

The row started after the MNS chief Raj Thackeray stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout