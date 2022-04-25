Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meeting

Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meeting1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting
The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting today. The meeting is expected to be on the discussion about the law and order situation in the state amid the row over loudspeakers. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting. However, MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the meeting, news agency ANI tweeted.
Loudspeaker use at religious places
The row started after the MNS chief Raj Thackeray stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".
