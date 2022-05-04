Mumbai: Heavy security was deployed at several places in Mumbai and adjoining cities today as in an open appeal, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjid.

Here is all you need to know about this big story:

1) The morning prayers were offered peacefully at many mosques, an official said.

2)All senior police officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, were out to take stock of the security deployment, he said.

3)Police were also deployed outside mosques at some places.

4)In a statement tweeted last evening, Raj Thackeray reiterated his plans to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers near mosques where loudspeakers have not been removed.

5)There was nakabandi' (blockade) at various locations and vehicles were being checked since the early hours to avoid any untoward incident, the official said.

6)The police had also conducted meetings with maulvis and trustees of various mosques and asked them to follow the Supreme Court guidelines and rules related to noise pollution.

7)Heavy security was also deployed at many places in neighbouring in Thane and Palghar districts.

8)There was elaborate police bandobast near the Jumma Masjid in Mumbra township of Thane.

9) Some MNS workers had plans to play the Hanuman Chalisa near there, but they left after the 'azaan' was not heard outside the religious premises.

10) Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row.