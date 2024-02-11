Love chocolates? Here's what Hyderabad man found in his Cadbury Dairy Milk

A Hyderabad man found a worm crawling in his Cadbury chocolate bar that he purchased on February 9.

Robin Zaccheus shared the incident on X, triggering questions about quality checks for products that are near the expiry date. "Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today.. Is there a quality check for these near-expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?" he wrote in his post on X.

Cadbury India apologised for the "unpleasant experience" and said that they endeavour to maintain the highest quality standards.

"Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd)," the company said in a reply to the post.

To the post, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also replied saying that the food safety team has been alerted and will resolve the issue at the earliest. "The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest."

The post went viral with over 85,000 views on social media. Several users expressed concern in the comment, while some asked the man to take action against the company.

"This is 100% hygiene issue and threat to the life of a person," one user said. While the other said, "Sue them and claim compensation."

"Raise a grievance to the Cadbury team. Will come to collect the sample and investigate," reads another comment.

