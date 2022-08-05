Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Love conquers all: Russian man marries Ukrainian woman in India. Pics here

Love conquers all: Russian man marries Ukrainian woman in India. Pics here

Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin and his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka (Image source: Twitter/@BeingHimachali)
1 min read . 12:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin and his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka tied knot in India on August 2.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. With over five months now, the war is far from over. Many people lost their lives or their loved ones while millions have have been displaced.

In middle of all this, a story of love conquers all has emerged.

Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin and his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka tied knot in India on 2 August.

Image source: Twitter/@BeingHimachali
Image source: Twitter/@BeingHimachali
They got married in the mountains of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Both the couple have been in Dharamkot village for about a year. The two have been a in a relationship for two long years.

The marriage took place in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Radha Krishan temple of Divya Ashram at Kharota village.

Both the bride and the groom were dressed in traditional Indian wedding outfits with Sergei wore a kurta pyjama, pagdi and sehra while Elona wore lehenga-choli with red embroidered dupatta.

Image source: Twitter/@BeingHimachali
Image source: Twitter/@BeingHimachali
As per the Hindustan Times report, locals, couple’s friend and family members from abroad were present at the wedding.

Vinod Sharma who was the host of wedding, said he was delighted to see more foreign nationals leaning towards Hinduism.

His family performed all the rituals including the bride's Kanyadan.

The priest, Raman Sharma, said he was happy to get the opportunity to solemnise the marriage of the unique couple.

He also explained them the meaning of sanatan dharma and the importance of marriage. 

“It was nice to see a foreign couple interested in Indian wedding traditions. They were curious about the wedding mantras," the pandit said told She the People. Apart from this, he also translated the mantras for the couple.

The wedding also had Kangri Dham which was prepared by a local chef.

