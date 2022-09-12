‘Love Elon’: Here's how much Musk's signed card for ex-girlfriend will cost you

Musk's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne dated the world's richest man when they were studying at the University of Pennsylvania.
She is auctioning a cache of photos and other memorabilia on the Boston-based platform RR Auction.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship, according to news agency Bloomberg. It seems that the pictures are getting pretty popular on the internet.
There are a total of 18 candid photographs featuring the billionaire's college relationship days. In the pictures, it can be seen that Musk had given a handwritten birthday card and a gold necklace to his then-girlfriend.
On Sunday night, the handwritten birthday card with the sign "Love, Elon" was edging north of $10,000 with an impressive 23 bids, as per Bloomberg reports.
After the handwritten birthday card, the necklace attracted the next most interest which comes with an emerald from the Zambian mine owned by Musk's father Errol---a South African property developer.
The pictures include previous unseen snaps of a young Musk hanging out with friends in the dormitory, and cuddling with Gwynne.