Home / News / India /  ‘Love Elon’: Here's how much Musk's signed card for ex-girlfriend will cost you

‘Love Elon’: Here's how much Musk's signed card for ex-girlfriend will cost you

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship, (RR Auction)
1 min read . 11:45 AM ISTLivemint

  • Musk's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne dated the world's richest man when they were studying at the University of Pennsylvania.
  • She is auctioning a cache of photos and other memorabilia on the Boston-based platform RR Auction.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship, according to news agency Bloomberg. It seems that the pictures are getting pretty popular on the internet.

Musk's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne dated the world's richest man when they were studying at the University of Pennsylvania. She is auctioning a cache of photos and other memorabilia on the Boston-based platform RR Auction.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship. (RR Auction site)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship. (RR Auction site)
There are a total of 18 candid photographs featuring the billionaire's college relationship days. In the pictures, it can be seen that Musk had given a handwritten birthday card and a gold necklace to his then-girlfriend.

On Sunday night, the handwritten birthday card with the sign "Love, Elon" was edging north of $10,000 with an impressive 23 bids, as per Bloomberg reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne. (RR Auction)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne. (RR Auction)
After the handwritten birthday card, the necklace attracted the next most interest which comes with an emerald from the Zambian mine owned by Musk's father Errol---a South African property developer.

The pictures include previous unseen snaps of a young Musk hanging out with friends in the dormitory, and cuddling with Gwynne.

The Independent as quoted by Bloomberg reported that Gwynne dated Musk for a period in 1994 and has decided to sell the items to raise money for her stepson's college tuition fees.

Elon Musk with his college friends. (RR Auction)
Elon Musk with his college friends. (RR Auction)
Several things linked to famous entrepreneurs have been sold on RR Auction's site. The company had also auctioned Steve Job's first Apple-1 prototype in August for nearly $680,000.

Musk's ex-girlfriend Gwynne, in an interview with Insider Edition, said that the future Tesla Inc boss was already envisioning electric cars while they were dating almost 30 years ago.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

