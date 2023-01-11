‘Love is in the air…’: Air India assists man to make marriage proposal. Watch1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:33 PM IST
While assisting the man in preparing the proposal, Air India crew members ensured that no other passengers were disturbed.
In an unusual proposal, a man got down on one knee in mid-air to ask his fiancée to marry. As their co-passengers cheered them, the woman got out of her seat and accepted the proposal. The incident happened recently on an Air India flight to Mumbai. While assisting the man in preparing the proposal, the crew members ensured that no other passengers were disturbed.