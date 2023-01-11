In an unusual proposal, a man got down on one knee in mid-air to ask his fiancée to marry. As their co-passengers cheered them, the woman got out of her seat and accepted the proposal. The incident happened recently on an Air India flight to Mumbai. While assisting the man in preparing the proposal, the crew members ensured that no other passengers were disturbed.

The video that was shared by Air India showed the man walking down the aisle of the aircraft with a huge pink banner, asking, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?" As the woman then gets out of the seat, he gets down on his knee to propose.

Later Air India posts, “Love is in the air for this lovely couple flying on board our flight on 2nd Jan. SHE was flying from London to BOM via HYD. HE took a BOM-HYD-BOM flight. Don’t miss the surprise and joy as he proposes on bended knee."

Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture #AirI…https://t.co/ETqzEBzjKH — rameshkotnana (@rameshkotnana1) January 11, 2023

Officials said that the man knew a crew member and wanted to surprise her

Airline is our responsibility…My niece approached me that his friend wants to propose to his to be fiancée inside the aircraft who was travelling on Air India LHR/HYD/BOM and so the boy also booked the AI flight BOM/HYD/BOM on 2.1.2023 without her knowledge," said the Air India official onboard who assisted the couple, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“Nothing was required from Air India but only to allow him to propose," the official said.

The incident happened on January 2 when the woman was travelling from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad, Air India officials said.