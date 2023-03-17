The idea is simple. After you get into a relationship, deposit ₹500 (or any amount of mutual choice) each every month into a joint account. Whoever gets cheated on will walk away with all the money. If you are the one who’s cheated on, you may feel a little less heavy in your heart with the extra money in your pocket.

If one Twitter user, who goes by the handle @Prateek_Aaryan, is to be believed, this is the Heartbreak Insurance Fund that saved him when his girlfriend cheated on him. He received ₹25,000 as a compensation after the betrayal. His tweet has now gone viral, with 779,400 views and nearly 12,000 likes.

I got ₹25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me .When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly ₹500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on ,will walk away with all money.

That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund ( HIF ). — Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) March 15, 2023

The user later posted a reply, which can easily be termed sexist. “Why women think that they can get benifit of Heartbreak Insuarance Fund (HIF) in relationship. This policy is only for loyal ones (sic)," he wrote.

Prateek, apparently just 20 years old, also mentioned that the source of money was whatever their parents gave them as pocket money. “Next time I will invest 50K per month," wrote the young man who seemed quite confident about his fidelity in a relationship.

Prateek’s statement comes as a reply to Sumit Ramani’s tweet about the mistakes the boyfriend had made. Ramani, a co-founder of insurance advising company ProtectMeWell, pointed out that ₹25,000 might not be “good enough to cover losses". He also mentioned that ₹500 was too small an amount as “anyone would walk into the contract".

When Prateek was asked what he would do with the “massive amount of money", he said he was thinking about investing in the next relationship. Meanwhile, he was advised that a better approach would have been to buy shares for each other and have a policy that whoever gets cheated on. Prateek obliged and said he would try that in the next relationship.

While it all seems to be in good humour, placing a monetary value on trust and loyalty can undermine the emotional and ethical foundations of a healthy relationship. Instead of focusing on financial incentives, it is important to prioritise open and honest communication, mutual respect and a commitment to working through challenges together. But, hey, a little bit of financial compensation won’t hurt, right?