Love is subject to market risk, think before you cheat; girlfriend had to pay 25,0002 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:10 PM IST
With this new insurance (if we may say so), you can get compensated if you are a victim of infidelity.
The idea is simple. After you get into a relationship, deposit ₹500 (or any amount of mutual choice) each every month into a joint account. Whoever gets cheated on will walk away with all the money. If you are the one who’s cheated on, you may feel a little less heavy in your heart with the extra money in your pocket.
