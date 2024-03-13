Lovely climate? Read this before you move to B'lore

A chain of events led to this point. Bengaluru faced a sub-par monsoon in 2023 and received little rain since November. The water supply from the Cauvery river is simply not enough for the millions of households. Half the city is dependent on groundwater, but a large number of borewells have run dry. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, told reporters in Bengaluru recently that out of 13,900-odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 have become defunct. Water tankers draw water from the borewells but they can’t keep up with the high demand and have hiked rates.