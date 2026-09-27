Lovely Professional University protest turns violent: Protesters clash with police, stones pelted over 'rape' case

The demonstration at Lovely Professional University (LPU) over an alleged rape case inside the campus turned violent on Sunday evening. Protesters reportedly clashed with police officials and hurled stones, while vehicles were also set on fire. Police resorted to a lathi charge at around 8 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The university has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice and suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28, according to a statement issued by the institution.

“Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28, 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS.

“Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,” LPU said in a release, according to Hindustan Times.

A group of students blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, causing a massive traffic jam in the afternoon. The private university has dismissed the allegations, calling them rumours, while police said a special investigation team would be formed to probe the matter.

Here are key developments from the protest: According to a PTI report, the protest initially started near the girls' hostel at around 1 am, with demonstrators alleging that a female student had been raped by a plumber three days earlier. They also alleged that the matter was reported to the hostel warden, but no action was taken. Instead, the girl, who had been staying at the GH-3 hostel, was sent home.

2. DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, said an FIR had been registered based on the students' statement. "The matter will be investigated, and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, and phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted along with the student leaders," he said.

3. "We want justice," purported videos that have emerged on social media show a sea of people shouting slogans, damaging vehicles and earthen flower pots, and setting some objects on fire. Some protesters also stormed the university malls and damaged ATM machines.

4. The management of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has maintained in a statement that there was no truth in the "rumours", with Registrar Monica Gulati saying some anti-social elements were spreading "false", "baseless" and "fabricated" allegations.