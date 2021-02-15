Low customs duty, cheaper ore to reduce steel prices

With HR coil prices currently settling below ₹56,000 a tonne, analysts at credit rating firm Icra predict a 10% decline in domestic prices from the highs of January as the duty cut would make imports more competitive and, in turn, exert near-term pricing pressures on domestic steelmakers. “The reduction in duties will not affect imports from countries like South Korea and Japan, with which India has a free trade agreement (FTA)," said Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president and group head, corporate sector ratings, Icra. “However, imports from China and other non-FTA countries will become more cost-competitive."

