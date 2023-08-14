Less than 20% of govt khadi units working, says CAG1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The development comes at a time when the government has been trying to promote Indian products through concepts like ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Khadi for Nation’ and ‘Khadi for Fashion’.
NEW DELHI : Only 18 out of the 92 departmental trading units of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) are functional, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged amid a push for Khadi products.
