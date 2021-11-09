Low home loan rates, festive offers drove sales during Diwali: Knight Frank

It turned out to be a mega festival season for Mumbai’s real estate market, as per residential and commercial property consultancy firm Knight Frank India. In October this year, the city recorded 10-year best property sale registrations of 8,576 units. This is 8% YoY growth compared to October 2020 when the stamp duty rate was at the lowest level of 2%.

Despite stamp duty incentive gone, homebuyers took property purchase decision on the back of favorable factors like multi-year low home loan interest rate, attractive property prices and developer festive offers on new project, the company said.

Further, Mumbai also recorded 1,441 property registrations during the first week of November, despite registration offices closed amidst Diwali and homebuyers focused on festive celebrations. Knight Frank added that activity in real estate market is expected to resume this week.

“The daily registrations rate increased from 219 in August to 260 in September. In October it recorded 277 registrations when the auspicious Navratri festival was being celebrated. Now, amid Diwali festivities and holidays, 206 daily sales registrations have been recorded and at the ongoing registrations rate, November is likely to mark a cumulative 1 lakh units for the year 2021," the company said in its official statement.

Out of the total properties sold in Mumbai, about 96% are within the ₹5 crore value segment as per numbers for October 2021. Further, break up shows that 53% of property sale registrations happened in the ₹1 crore and below category, whereas 43% of the total registrations are between ₹1 crore ånd ₹5 crore.

“Compared to the stamp duty incentive window period, when mid and high value segment buyers were very active in closing deals, now it has stabilised across price segments," the company said.

“The pandemic experience fueled the culturally deep-rooted yearning of Indian household towards home ownership. The ongoing festivities have complemented the already positive outlook that home buyers had exuded over the past year or so. The same is reflecting on the property registration numbers, wherein we are seeing best levels in consequent months of September and October. The improved sense on economic environment and the rapid COVID vaccination coverage across the country has lent confidence to homebuyers. Hence, even while the government stamp duty incentive has been rolled back, a combination of positive factors like multi decade low home loan interest rate, affordable property prices, and developer offerings on new products and payment flexibility has pushed fence sitters too to take the purchase decision sooner than later," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.

