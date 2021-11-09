Low home loan rates, festive offers drove sales during Diwali: Knight Frank

“The pandemic experience fueled the culturally deep-rooted yearning of Indian household towards home ownership. The ongoing festivities have complemented the already positive outlook that home buyers had exuded over the past year or so. The same is reflecting on the property registration numbers, wherein we are seeing best levels in consequent months of September and October. The improved sense on economic environment and the rapid COVID vaccination coverage across the country has lent confidence to homebuyers. Hence, even while the government stamp duty incentive has been rolled back, a combination of positive factors like multi decade low home loan interest rate, affordable property prices, and developer offerings on new products and payment flexibility has pushed fence sitters too to take the purchase decision sooner than later," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.