An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit parts of Odisha on Monday afternoon, said National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors "occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today," said NCS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Meanwhile, the state is preparing for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is slated to take place on 23 June, tomorrow, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to Covid-19.

India has been experiencing low to moderate-intensity earthquake tremors since the past few months.

The most recent jolts in the country took place in Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.

The northeastern state of Mizoram has been hit by two moderate intensity earthquakes in two days. After the 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at around 4:15 pm on Sunday, another quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was reported from the state at 4: 10 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," a tweet by the Prime Minister read.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale struck Gujarat's Rajkot district on 14 June. Several parts of the state including Ahmedabad felt tremors as well.

Apart from that, Delhi has also experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. On 8 June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi, according to NCS. The epicentre was around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the data said.

Till now, the national capital and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have experienced a total of 13 jolts in the recent past. All the recent 13 earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity.

