Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Low intensity earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Low intensity earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 09:19 AM ISTLivemint

  • Himachal Pradesh: There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management said.

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km at Barjohru in Mandi district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.53 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km at Barjohru in Mandi district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.53 am.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.