Low-intensity earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra's Akola district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Akola district on Tuesday evening, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors occurred 129 km South of Akola, Maharashtra at 17:28:07, NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

India has been experiencing low to moderate-intensity earthquake tremors since the past few months.

On Monday, a mild-intensity quake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit parts of Odisha on Monday afternoon, said NCS.

The tremors "occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today," it said.

Another recent jolts in the country took place in Mizoram, Gujarat and Delhi.

The northeastern state of Mizoram has been hit by two moderate intensity earthquakes in two days. After the 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at around 4:15 pm on Sunday, another quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was reported from the state at 4: 10 am on Monday.

Apart from that, Delhi has also experienced a few mild tremors in the past days. On 8 June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi, according to NCS. The epicentre was around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km, the data said.

Till now, the national capital and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have experienced a total of 13 jolts in the recent past. All the recent 13 earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity.

