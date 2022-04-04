This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Low number of Covid cases now as India chose right vaccine, says Adar Poonawalla
1 min read.04 Apr 2022Livemint
Advocating for the booster dose, Adar Poonawalla said the vaccines would work on new variants in their current form only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants
Serum Institute's chief executive Adar Poonawalla on Monday said India is currently having a low number of active coronavirus cases as it chose the right vaccine for the citizens of the country.
Giving reference to the US, and Europe where a large number of Covid-19 active cases are still reported, Poonawalla said, “Look at the US, and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines". Indian vaccines have proven better than those in other countries, he added.
Advocating for the booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the Serum Institute's CEO said the vaccines would work on new variants in their current form only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.
Poonawalla said the Serum Institute has appealed to the government for the booster dose and they are having internal discussions and a policy on the same may be announced soon.
Poonawalla said all other countries are also providing booster doses to their citizens and India should also consider the booster doses for its nationals. Everyone who needs to travel abroad, needs the booster dose, he added.
The SII CEO further said the government had done a fantastic job by covering most of eligible adult population with two vaccine doses. Now, experts in India are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over.
