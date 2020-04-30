Low pressure area building up over south Andaman sea, forecasts IMD

NEW DELHI : A fresh low pressure system is expected to build up over south Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours and gradually intensify over the next few days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

In its latest forecast, the weather department said the system is likely to become more prominent and develop into a depression during the subsequent two days, resulting in cloudy conditions and rains over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The system is likely to continue to gain strength and move north-north-northwestwards towards the Indian mainland during the initial three days. However, it is then expected to recurve and veer off towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast, as per IMD.

If the system continues to intensify further, it could scale up to become the first cyclone in the North Indian Ocean this year and may be named Amphan (name suggested by Thailand).

The current forecast indicates, that it may not make a landfall over the Indian coast but bring heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next few days.

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal Friday onwards, which may increase in speed as the system moves till May 4.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

The system could also influence weather over peninsular India and may bring widespread rains and thundershowers over Kerala and Mahe and coastal Karnataka during the next five days.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days. “We are continuously monitoring the system and alerting the concerned state governments accordingly," stated IMD.

The North Indian Ocean covering the vast expanse of Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea witnessed a tumultuous cyclone season last year with not only witnessed record number of cyclones, but also the most intense ones. The IMD had also released a new list of 169 names for the tropical cyclones building in the North Indian Ocean as contributed by 13 member countries.

