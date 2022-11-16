The IMD has issued a warning for the Fishermen, not to venture into the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on the 16th and 17th; in the Southeast Bay of Bengal on the 17th and 18th; and in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast on the 18th and 19th November. Along with this, the IMD has also advised them not to go along and off the coasts at the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry region on the 20th and 21st of November, 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}