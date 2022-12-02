The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by 5 December. The low pressure area is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 7 December morning.
Further the depression will reach, reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning.
The MeT department said that several parts of northwest India may see a warmer winter primarily due to likely subdued activity of western disturbances.
Rainfall predictions
The Meteorological Department has forecasted
-Thundersquall with a speed reaching 40-50 kmph and further gusting to 60 kmph accompanied with lightning has been predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 5 December
-As the expected Low Pressure system moves towards Southwest Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.
Fisherfolk warning
- Andaman Sea on 4 and 5 December
-Southeast Bay of Bengal on 5 and 6 December
-Southwest Bay of Bengal from 6 December onwards
Minimum temperature forecast
-The weather department informed that there is no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northern parts of the country in the next 5 days.
-Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3ﾟC very likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
-Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh during morning hours of next 3 days
Delhi Weather update
The IMD noted that the air quality in the national capital on Friday witnessed a very poor' category air quality. The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at one notch above the season's normal.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 361 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The weather department said that Delhi will see shallow fog throughout the day on Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.
