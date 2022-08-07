This comes a day after the meteorological department on Saturday issued an orange alert in Odisha amid heavy rain. Spells of intense rains pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri, and other parts of Odisha which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams. The department warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rains during the next three days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.