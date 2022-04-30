The IMD issued a warning of severe heatwave conditions for the next three days, official sources said. While Boudh become the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees C, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Subarnapur, all in the western region of the state, recorded maximum temperature at 44 degrees C or above. Similarly, the IMD said, 13 places recorded temperature at or above 43 degrees C while a total of 25 places across Odisha singed at 40 degrees C or above. All the western region districts recorded temperatures above 44 degrees C while the mercury level remained between 40 and 43 degrees C in coastal and interior Odisha, the met office said. The state capital of Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.8 and 40 degrees C respectively.