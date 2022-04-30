This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea on 05 May. Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 05 May
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall next week as a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood around 4 May under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar in its official twitter post said," A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighborhood around #4thMay. Under its influence, a #LowPressureArea is likely to form over the same region during next #24hours. It is likely become more marked during subsequent #24hours."
Meanwhile, Normal life in Odisha was affected on Thursday as the mercury level increased to the season’s highest 45 degreess Celsius at Boudh and as many as eight places recorded the maximum temperature at 44 degrees C or above.
The IMD issued a warning of severe heatwave conditions for the next three days, official sources said. While Boudh become the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees C, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Subarnapur, all in the western region of the state, recorded maximum temperature at 44 degrees C or above. Similarly, the IMD said, 13 places recorded temperature at or above 43 degrees C while a total of 25 places across Odisha singed at 40 degrees C or above. All the western region districts recorded temperatures above 44 degrees C while the mercury level remained between 40 and 43 degrees C in coastal and interior Odisha, the met office said. The state capital of Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.8 and 40 degrees C respectively.
However, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that the temperature is likely to come down by two degrees in the coastal belt due to a possible thundershower in the first week of May. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 AM and 3 PM during the next three days. “The heat wave condition very likely at isolated places over the 11 districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir till April 29, over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir on April 30, 2022," the IMD said in its warning.
