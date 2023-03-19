Low prices pose heavy losses for potato growers in Punjab2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM IST
- This season, Punjab cultivated 1.14 lakh hectares of land for growing potatoes and achieved a record-breaking yield of 31.50 lakh metric tonnes.
The potato growers in Punjab are experiencing significant losses as they are receiving very low prices for their produce. They have appealed to the state government to provide assistance during this challenging period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×