Low reservoir levels continue to threaten India’s water supply, agriculture

Concerns over water availability for both drinking and irrigation persist in India as water levels in the country's major reservoirs remain alarmingly low.

Water levels in the country's 150 major reservoirs are at just 22% of their total capacity. While 28 reservoirs have 50% of normal water storage capacity, 85 reservoirs report about 80% of normal storage, and 65 reservoirs have 80% or below normal storage, the Central Water Commission said in a bulletin on Thursday.

The central region is among the worst hit, followed by the western region, which is also experiencing significantly low water availability.

In a slight positive development, water levels have not declined further from the previous week, thanks to the progress of the monsoon in southern India. Prior to this, the water level had consistently dropped for 35 weeks straight.

The monsoon is progressing rapidly in South Peninsula India. After the southwest monsoon made its onset on the Kerala coast on 31 May, one day ahead of its typical date, Bengaluru received its highest single-day rainfall, breaking a 133-year-old record on 2 June. South Peninsula India has received 50% excess rainfall since 1 June.

India's weather bureau has forecast that the country will likely receive above-normal rainfall at 106% of the long-period average (87 cm) this June-September monsoon season, with the El Nino weather phenomenon turning neutral, and benign La Nina conditions setting in by August-September.

More Here | The Met’s ‘good rain’ forecast: Here’s the other side of the coin Rains in the June-September monsoon season are crucial for India's economy. The season accounts for nearly 75% of the country's annual rainfall, which plays a crucial role in agriculture, replenishes reservoirs and aquifers, and helps meet power demand. An estimated 56% of the net cultivated area and 44% of food production depends on these rains.

Read This | Mint Explainer: Return of La Nina and its impact on Indian monsoon, agriculture In 2023, patchy monsoons and prolonged dry spells, triggered by the emergence of El Nino in June, led to low water levels in reservoirs.

Regional disparities in water availability Data shows the available water level this week in the reservoirs was 38.491 billion cubic meters (BCM), lower than last year's 48.592 BCM and the average of the previous 10 years' 41.953 BCM.

Live storage available in the 150 reservoirs as of Thursday was 79% of the corresponding period last year and 92% of the average of the previous 10 years.

The southern regions saw a slight improvement as storage in 42 reservoirs increased marginally to 14% of the 53.334 BCM capacity at 7.568 BCM. A year ago, the level was 22% of capacity and 19% of the 10-year average.

Conversely, water levels shrank further to 4.380 BCM, 21% of total live storage capacity of 20.430 BCM in 23 reservoirs. Storage during the corresponding period last year was 19%, and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 23%.

Similarly, water availability in 10 reservoirs fell to 5.721 BCM, 29% of total live storage capacity of 19.663 BCM. Storage during the corresponding period last year was 39%, and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 31%.

Water availability in the 26 reservoirs of the central region was at 12.891 BCM, nearly 27% of the total live storage capacity of 48.227 BCM. Storage during the corresponding period last year was 34%, and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 27%.

In the western region, available water in 49 reservoirs was at 7.931 BCM, 29% of total live storage capacity of 37.130 BCM. Storage during the corresponding period last year was 24%, and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 20.1%.

Despite the quick progress of the monsoon in southern India, the country has received 9% below-normal rains since 1 June, as the current is yet to cover east and northeast India and northwest India. In northwest India, the deficiency stands at 57%, 30% in east and northeast India, and 9% lower than normal in central India, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heatwaves and monsoon progress The slow progress of the monsoon in some regions can be attributed to significantly higher-than-normal temperatures recorded in northwestern and eastern India over the past three days.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northern parts of India for the next four to five days," the weather bureau said.