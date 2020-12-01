Low voter turnout in Hyderabad civic polls; 35.8% polling recorded till 5 pm

Hyderabad: A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm,as the BJP slammed the ruling TRS for the low polling percentage. The polling, which began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM, went off peacefully without any major incident, a police official said. The final poll percentage would be released after compilation and as per the procedures, official sources said. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) ordered repoll in all 69 polling stations of Ward number 26 after it was found that the symbol of CPI(M) was printed in the ballot paper instead of CPI, an official release said.