With a 33% reduction in allocation for a key scheme that serves as a fallback employment option in rural areas, the central government is essentially banking on demand for it dropping to pre-pandemic levels. But judging by the scheme’s demand patterns, unless other parts of the economy perform exceptionally well in 2023-24, the government could end up overshooting its budget for this rural jobs scheme—again.

That’s what it did in each of the last eight years, beginning 2015-16. Even before the covid-19 pandemic threw the economy into disarray, spending on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) exceeded allocations by 7% to 25%. During the first year of the pandemic, the additional spend surged to 81%. The government is now trying to bring MGNREGS spending back to its ‘usual’ levels, with the largest-ever funding cut in its 17-year history.

Making that cut work is easier said than done, especially in an election year. Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the average daily wage under MGNREGS increased at an average annual 5.3%. Applying that increase, and thus assuming a daily wage rate of ₹229, the 2023-24 allocation of ₹60,000 crore translates to total person-days of 2.62 billion. The last time MGNREGS recorded such employment levels was in 2019-20, just before the pandemic broke. In 2022-23, it has recorded 2.54 billion person-days, but 47 days remain in the year, or about 13%. The bending to the old normal will also test some of the historic issues that afflict the scheme.

Growth Necessity

MGNREGS guarantees at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household. Now in its 17th year, it remains a key source of employment for rural Indians. During the March 2020 lockdown, which resulted in a massive reverse-migration from cities to villages, MGNREGS was a mainstay to sustain livelihoods on scale. In 2020-21, it saw additional spending of 81%. Similarly, in 2008-09, when growth in India’s economy tanked from 7.7% to 3.1%, MGNREGS spending exceeded estimates by 88%.

Those extreme situations apart, data show MGNREGS demand tends to increase when the economy is slowing. Even under this BJP-led government, the economy’s slippage from its 8% growth trajectory in the years before the pandemic framed higher levels of additional spending in MGNREGS. Thus, for 2023-24, when high growth is paramount, the central bank has projected 6.4%.

Promise Belied

While MGNREGS assures 100 days of wage employment to a rural household, the ground reality is different. Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the national average ranged from 40-52 days. This gap to 100 days is cited as the scheme not meeting its stated commitment. MGNREGS is a right-based scheme, which means those who demand work within their entitlement of 100 days should get it.

However, monthly unmet demand is significant. A measure of this is the differential between the number of households who demand work and who receive it. In the last five years, this is usually 15-20%, and also more in some months. In general, employment at the top end has been falling. In 2015-16, about 17% households worked for 100 days or more. This fell to 8% in 2021-22 and is currently at 3.2% for 2022-23. Lower allocations could squeeze average days further or delay wages (about 11% payments are due in 2022-23).

Asset Profile

According to the government, the drop in MGNREGS allocation should be seen in totality of the welfare schemes basket. It expects some of the drop off in MGNREGS to be compensated by greater employment opportunities under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide individual tap water connections to households in rural India and whose allocation has risen. This is, however, outside MGNREGS.

Within MGNREGS, there has been growing convergence of schemes, with the objective of matching the labour capacity of MGNREGS with the asset-creation mandate of another scheme (like rural housing). For example, under the four categories of reporting heads, the share of individual assets for vulnerable sections has doubled since 2014-15, led by rural housing. Where it uses its funds is one transition that MGNREGS is trying to make. But faced with a funding cut, even ‘how much’ could be a challenge in the year ahead.