Lower allocation may hit rural jobs in FY24
With a 33% reduction in allocation for a key scheme that serves as a fallback employment option in rural areas, the central government is essentially banking on demand for it dropping to pre-pandemic levels
With a 33% reduction in allocation for a key scheme that serves as a fallback employment option in rural areas, the central government is essentially banking on demand for it dropping to pre-pandemic levels. But judging by the scheme's demand patterns, unless other parts of the economy perform exceptionally well in 2023-24, the government could end up overshooting its budget for this rural jobs scheme—again.
