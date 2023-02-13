Lower allocation may hit rural jobs in FY24

Making that cut work is easier said than done, especially in an election year. Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the average daily wage under MGNREGS increased at an average annual 5.3%. Applying that increase, and thus assuming a daily wage rate of ₹229, the 2023-24 allocation of ₹60,000 crore translates to total person-days of 2.62 billion. The last time MGNREGS recorded such employment levels was in 2019-20, just before the pandemic broke. In 2022-23, it has recorded 2.54 billion person-days, but 47 days remain in the year, or about 13%. The bending to the old normal will also test some of the historic issues that afflict the scheme.