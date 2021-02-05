Lower customs duty on gold to help jewellery retailers: India Ratings

NEW DELHI : Government’s recent move to reduce customs duty on gold could bode well for jewellery players, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a research note on Friday.

“Ind-Ra believes that the reduction in customs duty will improve business volume as it makes gold jewellery more affordable and further unlock pent-up demand from price sensitive buyers for the remaining wedding season," it said in a note.

Sharp increase in gold prices had weighed on jewellery retailers, especially in the year when demand remained depressed due to covid-induced lockdowns. In August, gold prices had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

Revenue for the top organized players declined by average 32% year-on-year in the first half of FY21, India Ratings said.

Jewellery sales, however, lifted in the third quarter—driven by pent-up demand, festival-linked buying, over 10% decline in gold prices from its peak in August 2020, and improved customer sentiments.

In the Budget announcement earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will rationalise customs duty on gold and silver. The government announced cut in customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%. In July 2019, as part of revenue-raising budget, the customs duty on import of gold was increased to 12.5% from 10%. India imports bulk of its gold and silver requirements.

India Ratings and Research said the move will support demand for the yellow metal in the long-term.

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) believes that government’s Union Budget 2020-21 proposal to reduce the customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5% will make the illegal trade of gold imports less attractive and curtail the increasing trend of gold smuggling in India. The move will also improve the government’s overall revenue from the sector. The duty reduction will support sectoral demand in the long term, as jewellery costs will come down and customers’ purchasing power will improve," it added.

Gold was currently trading around the ₹47,000 level in the domestic market. The recent fall in global rates and import duty cut announced in the Budget pushed gold rates in India to a near seven-month low, Mint reported on Friday.

India is among the world’s leading consumers of gold. Weddings, along with the festivities, drive demand for the yellow metal here.

Reduction in gold prices may lead to temporary inventory losses for the jewellers with unhedged inventory in their books. However, it could be compensated by gains in volume terms, India Ratings and Research said.

